Elizabeth McRae spoke to ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth

The daughter of a man diagnosed with HIV after receiving contaminated blood on the NHS says she was told as a youngster that she should not have children.

Elizabeth McRae's father, Peter, was given infected blood products to treat his haemophilia and died in 1991.

He is one of an estimated 2,400 patients who died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Just weeks after their father died, Ms McRae and her sister were both told that they were carriers of haemophilia and should not have children.

She said: "Unfortunately, the consultant chose that moment to say to my sister and I - my sister being nine and me being 12 - that we were both carriers of severe haemophilia and you shouldn't have children.

"They said 'You don't want this to happen again do you? You wouldn't want to be responsible for that...' and so we've never had children."

What happened to her father has inspired Ms McRae's life's work - she now works in medical research at Cambridge University and lives in Ely.

She told ITV Anglia: "I didn't see him before he died. He didn't recognise us and I didn't want to go back and see him. And I feel so guilty about that."

She is now campaigning, alongside other victims of infected blood, for a meaningful apology from the government.

Campaigners are calling for a meaningful public apology from the government. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has heard many harrowing accounts of what happened to the families affected.

Rosemary Calder's son Nicky died when he was just 25 after being infected with HIV. Ms Calder, from Newport Pagnell near Milton Keynes, said: "All these little boys whose lives were taken and those that are still here, they've lost all their prospects.

"Their future didn't turn out the way it should have done and they've lost so much."Susan Wathen from Raunds in Northamptonshire found out in 2014 that she had Hepatitis C after a transfusion in the 80s.

She said: "When people look at us, they think 'oh well it's just a lot of old people'.

"But I was in my 20s when this happened to me and I would like people who are perhaps in their 20s now to think about that. This has affected all of my life."

The families are now calling for a full and detailed apology from the government about what happened.

Ms MacRae said: "What a lot of people are annoyed about - including me - is that the government haven't been able to say what they're sorry for.

"It's surely obvious by now, with all the evidence that we've seen that the government has specific things that it needs to apologise for."

The government said it had paid interim compensation to those eligible but that that was only the first step, and that it was continuing to prepare for the conclusions and recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry later this year.

