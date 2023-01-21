Two men, including a port worker, have been arrested after cocaine with a potential street value of around £8million was discovered.

Around 100 kilos of cocaine were found in two containers which had been shipped from Costa Rica to the London Gateway container port in Stanford-le-Hope in Essex.

The men, aged 54 and 38, were detained in Southend on suspicion of conspiracy to import class A drugs on Thursday January 19.

It followed an operation by National Crime Agency officers, supported by Essex Police, the Border Force, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Kent Police.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: “We know organised crime groups often rely on the knowledge and access of trusted insiders at ports and airports to bring in their illicit commodities.

"It is a threat we are alive to and treat as a priority.

“Working with our law enforcement partners and the port operators we are determined to do all we can to disrupt criminal activity, and protect the UK’s border security."

The drugs were found at a south Essex port Credit: National Crime Agency

