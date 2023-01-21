Police have issued a stark warning to motorists after a week that has seen seven lives lost on the roads of one county alone.

Three people died in a two-car collision on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk on Sunday night, and there were also fatal collisions in Shipdham and in Elm High Road in Wisbech.

A 92-year-old woman also died on Monday, two days after being hit by a bus in Norwich city centre, and there were a spate of collisions on Wednesday morning.

In a five-vehicle collision in Downham Market, a van driver in his 30s was killed, with two other drivers taken to hospital after suffering critical injuries. There were also serious crashes in Stradsett and Hockering.

Blankets lie heaped in the road where emergency services treated a 92-year-old woman. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The crashes coincided with a spell of cold and icy weather and Norfolk Police have since warned drivers to take care in the conditions.

Inspector Simon Jones of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit said: “While we can’t comment on the causes of those collisions [over the past week], one thing is clear: that weather conditions are exceptionally cold which leads to icy and hazardous driving conditions.

“Our plea to motorists is please take extra care on the roads in the coming days while this weather continues. Low temperatures overnight mean some of our roads are extremely icy and this isn’t always visible to the driver.

“Travelling at slower speeds in these conditions will give you more time to react to unforeseen hazards.”

He also reminded road users to concentrate on their driving at all times, adding: "If you are distracted, you will have less time to react."

