Singer Tom Grennan has paid tribute to Amber Sheehy, after the eight-year-old died just an hour short of her ninth birthday.

Amber, from Norwich, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April and died at 11pm on Saturday January 14.

Amber Sheehy with her Fan of the Year trophy from Norwich City. Credit: Norwich City/Twitter

Bedford-born Grennan posted a picture on social media of him hugging little Amber saying: "My little superstar Amber I wish I wasn’t writing this, your passing the night before your 9th birthday has crushed me.

"I know you will be watching & singing at every gig I do and I’ll carry your spirit & smile with me forever. Love to the family x

It comes as Norwich City fans are due to pay tribute to Amber, who was a big Canaries fan, at their Championship clash away at Coventry on Saturday by applauding in the eighth minute.

Amber was named the club's fan of the year last year and was presented her trophy by star striker Teemu Pukki.

Coventry supporter Grennan will be at Saturday's match and will no doubt join in with the tributes.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...