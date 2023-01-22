Dragons and dancers have been celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year.

Hundreds of people have been taking part or spectating at the festivities in Cambridge- the first time the Lunar New Year celebrations have returned in three years because of the pandemic.

Today families could celebrate face-to-face after covid meant festivities had to be held online. Credit: ITV New Year

It is one of the most important annual holidays in China and each year it is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, with 2023 the Year of the Rabbit.

At the Netherhall School in Cambridge, a variety of performances were held including traditional Chinese dances and music.

Organised by the Cambridge Chinese Community Centre, the celebrations aimed to promote harmony and bring together families, especially children from diverse cultural backgrounds.

As part of the celebrations stalls sold Chinese food Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...