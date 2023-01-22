Police are searching for a man who grabbed and kissed a young girl while on a bus.

Essex Police say the 12-year-old girl was approached and kissed on the cheek by the man, who also grabbed her hands, on a bus in Uppermayne, Basildon on November 18 last year.

An e-fit image has been released of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting the crime reference number 42/283593/22.

You can also make make an anonymous report by contacting the independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

