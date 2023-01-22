Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

Raymond James Quigley, from Wymondham in Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, on Tuesday 17 January.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he sustained four stab wounds to the torso and died as a result of the injuries.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from the Ipswich area, were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.Both will be questioned by officers, while the inquiry continues.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A mobile police station has been placed on the Cornhill in the town centre and members of the public are encouraged to speak to local officers either about the incident, or any other concerns they may have.

The station is open from 10am until 10pm, extending until 2am tonight.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, preferably using the online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O09-PO1 or by calling 101.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

