A bomb squad was called to an unexploded Second World War mortar that was discovered in a basement.

The historic ordnance device was found in a property near the Isleham Marina in Mildenhall on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border on Monday morning.

An explosive ordnance disposal team from Colchester was dispatched to the scene and police put a 50 metre cordon around the site.

The device is heavily corroded Credit: Suffolk police

The device was safely removed on Monday afternoon and all residents were able to return to their homes.

A spokesperson from Suffolk police said: "We understand it is a three-inch mortar round of possible World War Two vintage, heavily corroded."

