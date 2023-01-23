Detectives have been granted more time to question two teenagers in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town-centre street.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Sunday.

Raymond James Quigley - known as James - from Wymondham in Norfolk, was stabbed to death in Westgate Street at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday concluded that Mr Quigley sustained four stab wounds to the torso and died as a result of these injuries.

Family and friends have left flowers and cards where the teenager died.

On Sunday, Suffolk police officers made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates Court, where they were granted an additional 36 hours to question the suspects.

It will expire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Westgate Street on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Nigel Simmonds

A mobile police station has been placed on the Cornhill in the centre of Ipswich and police are hoping that members of the public will speak to them about the incident.

It will be open from 10am until 10pm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O09-PO1 or by calling 101.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...