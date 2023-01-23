A man has been convicted of manslaughter after a stabbing to death a "loving and devoted father".

Darnel Curtin stabbed 35-year-old Craig North in the chest in January last year in Tilbury in Essex.

Mr North was found seriously injured in Feenan Highway and was taken to hospital but died of his injuries nine days later.

Just hours after Mr North was attacked, a relative of the attacker's called police and told them their family member, Curtin, had just stabbed someone.

The 20-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of murder at his home in Chesterton Way.

Basildon Crown Court heard that Curtin, who was 19 at the time of the attack, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2021.

The court heard that doorbell footage from Curtin's home address showed him leaving his property shortly after 9.05pm on the day of the attack on his scooter.

He was captured returning at 9.40pm without his scooter but then leaving again seven minutes later with a rucksack.

The bag was later found in bushes at the side of a field behind Brennan Road. Inside were clothes and trainers, and underneath was a large hunting-style knife which had visible blood stains on the blade, the court heard.

When these were forensically analysed, it was established the knife had Curtin’s DNA on it and the blade had Mr North’s blood on it.

Following the trial, Mr North's parents said: "No result will ever bring back Craig to his family: Craig was our hero.

"He was a loving and devoted father, partner, son, brother, uncle, son in law and friend.

"He was loved by so many. He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. You are our warrior. We will continue to remember him and his heroic actions."

Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said: "Craig’s death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a much-loved man.

"I want to praise their courage and dignity throughout the investigation and the painful ordeal of a trial.

"No conviction will ever bring Craig back, but I hope this will help them to move forward."

