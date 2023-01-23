A serving police officer has been banned from driving for almost two years after being convicted of drink-driving - while her force was conducting its own drink-driving campaign.

PC Rachel Cantwell, a Northamptonshire Police neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, crashed in the Thames Valley Police area on 11 December.

She was arrested by fellow police officers for driving while over the limit and appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court where she was banned from driving for 23 months and also handed a community order.

A spokesperson from Northamptonshire Police said: "The force’s professional standards department will now commence proceedings for a misconduct hearing which will happen in due course."

Northamptonshire Police conducted a six-week drink driving campaign over Christmas in which 123 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Only recently, they announced 16 drivers had been banned for a total of 28 years because of their campaign.

Insp Ian Wills of Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team said in November: "It only takes a few seconds to have a collision which can change your life or the life of an innocent bystander and their family. How would you feel knowing that your actions caused a collision and brought devastation to an entire family?

"While most of us know how dangerous it is to take the risk of driving under the influence and though we share this message every year, I guarantee there’ll be some who still choose to ignore it."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...