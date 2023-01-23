Two teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Raymond James Quigley - known James - was killed in the attack last Tuesday in Ipswich.

A second man, who was with Mr Quigley, was chased and threatened with a knife but escaped unhurt.

A post-mortem examination found the teenage victim hand died as a result of four stab wounds in his torso.

Police were called to Westgate Street on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Nigel Simmonds

Two teens were arrested four days after the attack and have now been charged with the murder of Mr Quigley, who was from Wymondham in Norfolk.

Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew on the outskirts of Ipswich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Tuesday.

They have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Following the attack, police were given extra powers to stop and search anyone in the Ipswich area as part of their investigation into Mr Quigley's death.

