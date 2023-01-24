Firefighters had to rescue a budgie after it got trapped behind a kitchen cupboard.

Rainbow the budgie, who lives in Essex, got into a flap when it ventured behind the unit and got stuck.

Fire crews arrived at the house in Kirby Cross this evening at around 7pm for the rescue mission.

They had to remove part of the unit to free Rainbow.

Station Manager Paul Nash was part of the crew who helped rescue Rainbow and said: "It might just be a budgie to some people, but Rainbow is a real lifeline to its owner.

"We were delighted to be able to help."