An Essex man who died after his brother drove over him in a lorry was killed accidentally, a jury has concluded.

The inquest into the death of David Potter, 57, heard that he was in the compound of Harris Industrial Repairs in Cranes Close, Basildon on 4 October 2019, when he became trapped under a lorry that his brother, Mark Potter, had begun to drive.

Mark Potter then realised something was wrong and rushed into the reception area of the compound.

Mark's partner, Kelly Spratt, also gave evidence yesterday, where she remembered him running into the reception area and screaming: "Someone help, my brother's under the lorry".

Ms Spratt phoned 999, and emergency services were dispatched at once, including the air ambulance, the court heard.

The couple had been visiting the yard where David Potter worked, as there was a lorry for sale they were interested in buying.

David Potter had been showing his brother the lorry and the two had agreed to take it for a test drive, the jury heard.

In a summary of the evidence given on Thursday, assistant coroner Tina Harrington said Mark Potter told the court he had checked the mirrors of the lorry before moving, but could not see his brother.

Evidence had also been given by an air ambulance paramedic, and police who conducted an investigation into the death.

The jury came to a unanimous decision on Friday, finding that Mr Potter's death was accidental.

A spokesperson for Harris Commercial Repairs Limited said: "Everyone at Harris Commercial Repairs would like to reiterate their condolences to the Potter family.

"Dave was a much-loved member of our team and is hugely missed by all. We hope the inquest can provide closure to the family after such a tragic accident."

