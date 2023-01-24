Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a busy town centre street, as bells tolled in his honour.

Raymond James Quigley - known as James - was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.

Bells at two churches in Ipswich tolled in tribute to the teenager, to mark a week since he died.

Flowers, cards and toys have also building up at the scene where he was attacked.

Church bells tolled for James Quigley in Ipswich, a week on from his death. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Post-mortem tests concluded the teenager, of Wymondham in Norfolk, suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.

A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.

The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday, and later charged, the force added.

Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Flowers and cuddly toys have been left at the scene where James Quigley was stabbed on 17 January. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.

Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.

No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.

