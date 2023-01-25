A drink driver who was described by a policeman as "the drunkest" he had ever seen will not have his sentence for mowing down and killing a 20-year-old student increased.

Malcolm Waite was jailed for eight years in November after admitting causing the death of Fenella Hawes by dangerous driving.

The 68-year-old was found to be four times the legal alcohol limit when he drove through Stalham, in Norfolk, mounting the pavement and hitting both Ms Hawes and her 16-year-old friend.

He carried on driving his Lexus for another half a mile before crashing a second time, hitting a road sign and lamp post, during the incident on 31 July 2022.

Following the decision, Ms Hawes' family said it was "another hurtful blow", describing her as "our light in the darkness we find ourselves in".

The Solicitor General - one of the government's top law advisers - appeared in court himself to argue that Waite's sentence had been "unduly lenient" and to ask senior judges to increase it.

Michael Tomlinson KC said, at the time of sentencing, Judge Alice Robinson had not given enough weight to the aggravating features of Waite's case.

The last picture of Fenella Hawes who was killed by a drunk driver as she was taking sunflowers to her mother Credit: Family picture

He told the Court of Appeal "the aggravating features substantially outweigh the mitigation", pointing to the fact that Waite's second victim - a 16-year-old girl - had avoid serious injury by "luck".

He added that Waite's failure to stop after hitting Ms Hawes and her friend, while not a deliberate act, was because he was so drunk he was not capable of stopping and that "is not an attractive point to argue".

But in delivering the court's verdict, Lord Justice William Davis said they could not increase the sentence.

He said: "In our view, we could only do that if we were satisfied that the judge's assessment was plainly wrong. We consider that we are very far from that position.

"The balancing of mitigating and aggravating factors is something that has to fall to crown court judges on a regular basis. We see nothing plainly wrong with the way in which Judge Robbinson approached that exercise.

"It follows that we refuse leave to refer Mr Waite's sentence."

Lord Justice David stressed that the decision did not mean the judges found Waite's behaviour to be "anything other than reprehensible by getting in a car when he was plainly very drunk".

The appeal judges said that their decision not to adjust the sentence meant they could also not increase the seven-year driving disqualification given to Waite - something they admitted was an error.

Following November's court hearing, PC Callum Walchester, who arrested Waite, said: "I’ve been a PC for 10 years and worked in roads policing for almost six years, and he was the drunkest person I have ever seen behind the wheel of a car."

Bodycam footage captured Waite's drunken state.

Play Brightcove video

Rosemary Hawes, Fenella Hawes' sister, described the Court of Appeal's decision as "another hurtful blow to my family".

"We were given a life sentence when she was killed by this man who decided he was above the law and got into a deadly weapon (his car) while five times the drink drive limit and showed a complete disregard for the safety and lives of others," she said.

"I hope he sees this and acknowledges the mental suffering being endured by my family every day, including my two young children who lost the chance to grow up with their devoted auntie.

"Whilst we didn’t get the result we wanted, we hope this case shows the public the severity of drink driving and raises awareness of the need for courts to impose harsher sentences for this type of offence in the future."

She added: "My little sister taught me so much about the world and I shall hold these memories in my breaking heart forever. Her legacy in our family will last a lifetime, never forgotten and always held close. She is now our shining star in the sky and our light in the darkness we find ourselves in."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.