Passengers were forced to flee a bus after a suspected drink driver decided to steal it and career through a city centre.

Police said the suspect left a "trail of destruction" as he crashed with other vehicles on his way through Milton Keynes on Monday, 23 January.

People on the bus - including the genuine driver - managed to escape unhurt as the theft took place.

Thames Valley Police said a male had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and drink driving.

Posting on Facebook, the force said: "When people say 'when you've had a drink, take the bus', it isn't meant to be taken literally."

Anyone who witnessed the theft and driving, or was on the bus, should contact police on 101.

