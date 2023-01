Five houses are on fire in a Suffolk village near Bury St Edmunds.

The homes on Bury Road in Hengrave were evacuated early this morning.

The fire service was called at around 1.18am on Wednesday 25 January.

Six fire engines are on the scene and the service has described it as a thatch fire.

There are no reported injuries.

Road closures are in place on Bury Road near to Hengrave Hall and on Mill Road.