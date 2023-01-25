A school boy crushed by a wall as he helped his dad in the garden died from asphyxiation, an inquest has heard.

Twelve-year-old Scott-Swaley Stevens was killed at home at St John's Road in Clacton in October last year.

Opening the inquest into his death, Essex's senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described it as a "huge tragedy".

The court heard how Scott-Swaley was "helping his father to take down a garage wall at [his] home address".

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said: "The wall is said to have fallen back on them both.

" Paramedics sadly confirmed Scott's death at the scene. All protocols were followed by police and death was confirmed as non-suspicious."

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as "compression asphyxiation".

In October, Scott-Swaley's family released a statement calling it a "tragic accident".

They added: "We cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many."

Coroner Mr Brookes adjourned the inquest in Chelmsford to May 2023 and said the hearing would look at the circumstances surrounding Scott-Swaley's death.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.