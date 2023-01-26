A man who threatened betting shop employees with a knife and meat cleaver before stealing hundreds of pounds of cash has been jailed.

William Appleyard, 35, used a knife to threaten a lone employee at S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping, Lincolnshire, at about 4pm on 13 June last year.

He took cash, stole the cashier's mobile phone and fled the scene, before carrying out similar threats at Ladbrokes in Stamford Road, Kettering, nine days later on 22 June.

Appleyard, of no fixed address, threatened the manager with a six-inch meat cleaver before stealing £500 and escaping on a bicycle.

He was later seen in a flat by a Northamptonshire Police dog handler and ran away again, but after a short foot chase he was arrested.

During the arrest, the 35-year-old assaulted a police officer.

Cash and Class A drugs were found in his bag, along with the meat cleaver used in the Kettering robbery.

At Northampton Crown Court on 20 January, Appleyard was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison - five years for the robbery in Market Deeping and a further four years for the offence in Kettering.

In addition to the robbery prison sentences, Appleyard received a further two years and three months to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to the assault of an emergency worker and having with him an article with a blade or point.

Appleyard was also given an extended licence, so will remain on licence for a further five years after serving his nine-year sentence.

If he commits another offence in this time, he will return to prison.

