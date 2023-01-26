Police have discovered the body of a man in hospital toilets.

Officers were called to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford after concern for a man's welfare at about 3pm on Tuesday.

The man was not a patient on a ward, and his death is being treated as "unexpected but not suspicious", said Essex Police.

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Broomfield Hospital, was approached declined to comment, saying it was "a police matter".

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in Broomfield Hospital, who was not a patient on a ward, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

"We arrived and, sadly, found a man had died. The death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

It is not known whether the man was a visitor or member of staff at Broomfield Hospital.

