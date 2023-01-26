A murder suspect arrested over the death of a woman who was stabbed in her own home has been found dead in prison.

The 45-year-old was found at HMP Peterborough at about 3.50pm on Wednesday, said Cambridgeshire Police.

The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering 47-year-old Eliza Bibby in Wisbech but remanded in custody over unrelated allegations.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the case is being passed to the coroner, said police.

Ms Bibby's body was found at her home in Beechwood Road on 10 January. A post-mortem examination concluded she died of multiple stab wounds.

A 42-year-old woman from Wisbech has also been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder, but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.

Detectives are still appealing for information over Ms Bibby's death.

At the time, detectives said they believed the stabbing had been a "targeted attack" with officers stepping up patrols in the area.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...