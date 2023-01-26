Netflix has denied reports of people sustaining serious injuries during the filming of a new game show based on the hit series Squid Game.

The reality show, Squid Game: The challenge, is being filmed in Bedfordshire at Cardington Sheds and will see 456 contestants, from all over the world, in pursuit of a prize of $4.56m (£3.74m).

Newspaper reports earlier this week claimed that three people had suffered serious injuries during filming.

But the streaming giant said that the three had received treatment for "mild medical conditions", and that safety was its priority.

Nextflix said medics were on set at all times and that it had "invested in all the appropriate safety procedures".

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew," a spokesman added in a statement to the BBC.

"While it was very cold on set - and participants were prepared for that - any claims of serious injury are untrue".

Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with 142 million households around the world watching the show within its first four weeks after it was released in September 2021.

The plot of the series sees contestants competing in a series of increasingly brutal challenges, with the sole remaining survivor taking home the prize.

It was recently announced that Netflix has renewed the show for a second season.

