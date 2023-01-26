Bomb experts have set up a 2km cordon and warned people to expect a loud bang as they detonate an unexploded World War Two shell.

The device was found on Tuesday morning in the East End Road area of Bradwell in Essex.

A cordon has been set up around the bomb, which will be dealt with by an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team at around 10am on Thursday.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said: "The controlled detonation is expected to be loud but please do not be concerned."

It comes just days after bomb disposal teams were called to a device found in Mildenhall in Suffolk.

