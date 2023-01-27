The victim of a fatal crash has been named as an inquest into his death was opened.

Norfolk police were called to reports of a crash near the village of Shipdham, at around 8.30pm on 13 January.

The crash took place on the A1075 Dereham Road between a grey Ford Focus and a black Kia Rio.

Lee Gray, 49, who was driving the Ford Focus, died at the scene.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday.

Police said they still wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage.

