A police force has announced it is putting extra staff into re-vetting its officers as part of a crackdown following high-profile cases of police corruption.

Bedfordshire's Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst has announced two specially trained officers will join the vetting team to deal with a backlog.

So far 93% of the constabulary's officers have been re-vetted.

Mr Rodenhurst made the commitment in an open letter to Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, who had requested an update on vetting after Met officer David Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women.

It made Carrick one of the UK's most prolific known sex offenders.

As a result, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said all police forces would be asked to check staff against national databases to identify if anyone “slipped through the net”.

Mr Rodenhurst said: “There is no place in this force for anyone who does not uphold the values and standards we expect in policing.

"Last week’s awful case once again highlighted the need for us to continually check the backgrounds of our workforce and strengthen our processes to root out anyone who betrays those standards or who poses a risk to the public.”

In the letter, Mr Rodenhurst confirmed every member of the Bedfordshire force had been initially vetted, with 93% of officers having since been re-vetted.

That leaves 17 still to be reviewed alongside 112 staff and seven Special Constables.

In addition, 113 officers required a higher level of vetting due to being deployed into new roles.

“I will continue to invest into our Professional Standards Department (PSD) to ensure we get through our vetting backlog, but also to review every complaint or concern raised," said Mr Rodenhurst.

"Vetting is a really important tool, but it will not identify every person who should not be in policing, which is why we need to keep reinforcing our standards and encourage our workforce to challenge and call out inappropriate behaviour and conduct.

“While I am Chief Constable of Bedfordshire there will be a complete focus on ensuring we have a culture where anyone who may pose a risk to the public, or my officers and staff, will be identified, made to leave policing, and put in front of the courts and brought to justice if that is what is required.”

