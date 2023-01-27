A man who claimed evidence linking him to rape of a girl was "witchcraft" has been jailed for three and a half years.

Demba Embalo, 21, attacked the teenager at a property in Peterborough in 2019.

Later that year the girl revealed what had happened to her and Embalo was arrested on 5 November.

Despite DNA linking him to the crime, he pleaded not guilty and claimed the evidence which linked him to the offence was witchcraft, said Cambridgeshire Police.

But during his trial at Huntingdon Law Court, Embalo changed his plea to guilty on 18 October, 2021.

On Friday at the same court, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, and handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Sarah Seston said: “I would like to commend the survivor in this case for supporting the investigation.

"The judge commented on her maturity and how impressed he was with how she handled it, comments I echo wholeheartedly.

"Embalo was a predator who saw an opportunity in a vulnerable girl. I am pleased he will no longer be a threat.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...