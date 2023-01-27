A group of leisure centres is offering a free hot shower to people to help them through the rising cost of living.

People living in parts of mid and south Essex can use the facilities if they go to reception and and ask for "Tommy."

The initiative is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System alongside local authorities and more than 25 people have already used the scheme.

Managers said more leisure centres would join the scheme in the coming weeks and say there is no criteria or judgement required to access "ask for Tommy".

Shaun Beagle, area manager at Everyone Active, said: “It is a great initiative for those in the local community that are struggling in the current economic climate and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.

"We have had over 25 members of the local community use our facilities for a shower through the scheme so far, which is fantastic.

"Please share this service with someone that you know is struggling at the moment.”

Basildon Sporting Village is among those taking part Credit: Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System

Tiffany Hemming from the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board said the scheme was a great way to help the local community in the winter.

"We realise the challenges that our residents are currently facing in this economic climate and it is vital that we do what we can to help them keep up good levels of health and hygiene. Access to hot showers will allow people to do this," she said.

"The benefits of a shower also don’t stop at getting clean - showering has many benefits for mental wellbeing also.

"I look forward to seeing more leisure centres join in the coming days and weeks."

The leisure centres taking part include:

Basildon:

Basildon Sporting Village (SS14 3GR)

Eversley Leisure Centre (SS13 2EF)

Wickford Swim and Fitness Centre (SS12 0AG)

Brentwood:

The Brentwood Centre (CM15 9NN)

The Hartswood Pavilion at King George’s Playing Fields (CM13 2FD)

Southend:

Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre (SS2 4FA)

