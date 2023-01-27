Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell visited the restaurant for a look around... it didn't take too long

A chef has opened what might be the smallest restaurant in the UK - where diners vie for reservations at a single table.

Charlie Hodson has worked in top restaurants for decades and has now opened Hodson and Co. No 23 in Aylsham - a space that can only host one single reservation at a time.

He said: "I think a lot of our industry has lost that personal touch because it's all about numbers - the numbers game - how many bums you can get on seats.

"But I wanted to reverse that and take it back to the enjoyment. I wanted to find that joy of cooking again."

Initially, the site was opened as a cheese room and delicatessen.

But when costs soared, Mr Hodson decided it was time for a project as much about the passion as the profit.

The restaurant's single table can accommodate bookings from two to 20 diners - and with a two-person tasting menu starting at around £240, it is aimed at the higher end of the market.

The only table inside the restaurant - which can accommodate up to 20 people to dine. Credit: Mim Howell Photography

After 30 years working in big restaurants and winning awards, Mr Hodson has previously spoken candidly about his struggles with his mental health - and, more recently, his treatment for bowel cancer.

He said the restaurant was about feeding his passion and getting back to what he loves.

"I didn't want to be having a day off and worry about how the kitchen was performing or what was going to be on TripAdvisor the next day," he told ITV News Anglia.

"We get this opportunity to be able to sing and shout about Norfolk. I

"t's amazing for crabs, it's amazing for pork, for asparagus - you've got all these beautiful things - amazing vineyards, amazing gin.

"So why on Earth wouldn't we shout about it?"

A personalised tasting menu for two costs around £240. Credit: ITV News Anglia

