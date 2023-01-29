A crematorium has recycled metal body parts to raise £10,000 for an air ambulance charity.

St Faith's Crematorium, near Norwich, was able to make the donation through a nationwide metal recycling scheme.

The scheme means metals recovered from the deceased during cremation are then recycled with permission from the bereaved families.

Some of the materials recycled include metal hips and joints.

Debbie Leah, business leader at St Faith Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to help fund the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s life-saving activities.

"My team and I had the pleasure of visiting the EAAA Hhadquarters to receive a tour of the facilities and learn more about their services to help provide vital medical care to those in need.

"I’m really pleased that St Faith Crematorium can assist in supporting their work.”

All of the profits have been donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.A spokesperson from East Anglian Air Ambulance added: “We are hugely grateful for the generous donation of vital funds from St Faith Crematorium.

"EAAA exists to save lives by delivering highly skilled doctors and critical care paramedics by air or car to seriously ill or injured people in East Anglia 24/7, 365 days a year.

“We receive no regular government funding and rely on our incredible supporters to keep us in the skies and on the road.

"Each mission costs on average £3,750 and we need to raise £17m a year from charitable donations to continue our life-saving service.”

