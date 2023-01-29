The King was joined by Lady Susan Hussey at a church service two months after she resigned over a racism row.

Lady Susan was pictured smiling after attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Sunday.

In November, the 83-year-old stepped down from an honorary role after asking Ngozi Fulani, a black British domestic violence campaigner, where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace event.

On Sunday she attended the same church service as the King and Princess Anne.

The King and Princess Anne at the church service in Sandringham on Sunday. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales’s godmother resigned from the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani, when she said she was British.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to Ms Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, after she expressed shock at her treatment by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

The two women then met at Buckingham Palace again, with an official statement saying: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

It added: “The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities.

“Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.

"They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.”

