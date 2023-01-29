A man is believed to have gone missing while climbing the tallest mountain in Scotland.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, did not return after going to climb Ben Nevis on Friday (27 January).

The Highland and Islands Police are concerned for the 42-year-old's welfare.

They appealed to any hillwalkers who have visited since Friday to come forward with any information.

It is suspected that Mr Christian is in the area of Ben Nevis.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3318 of 28th January 2023.

