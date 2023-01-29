Filming has begun on a new autobiographical comedy about Alan Carr's life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s.

Called "Changing Ends" the six-part series for ITVX and ITV1 is co-written by the comedian himself and is based on his life growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

His father, Graham Carr, played for Northampton Town from 1962 to 1968, before returning to the club as a manager in 1985 and is still an associate director at the club.

In the past the comic has spoken of how the Cobblers were a huge part of his family.

Alan Carr in the dugout at Sixfields Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Although football was never really my thing, I have a lot of memories of spending many an afternoon at the County Ground when my dad was manager of the Cobblers," Carr said.

Described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive" it recreates Carr's journey through adolescence and his experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands against the backdrop of Thatcher's Britain.

Carr will star in the series as himself in the present day, while taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell, who has previously starred in Belfast.

The series will premiere on ITVX.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...