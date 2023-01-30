Burglars who broke into a rural village church made off with candlesticks, a crucifix and a bottle of port.

The thieves raided All Saints Church in Worlingham, near Beccles in Norfolk, between 4pm and 6pm on 20 January.

They stole six silver-plated candlesticks and a single silver-plated crucifix as well as the alcohol after breaking the lock to the vestry, said Norfolk police.

The lock on an outside toilet was also damaged.

Police said that "two unknown males" had been seen hanging around the area of the church in Lowestoft Road.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting 37/4023/23.

