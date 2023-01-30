Hundreds of drivers have been trapped in long queues on the M11 after a serious crash closed the road.

Motorists were warned they would not be allowed to pass the scene of the incident which happened between junctions 7 and 7a at Harlow in Essex.

An air ambulance landed nearby and attended the crash alongside other emergency services.

Highways England said the road had been closed southbound between junctions 6 for the M25 and 7 at Harlow while police warned it would remain closed for some time. Officers are working to release traffic.

An Essex police spokesman said: " We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or mobile phone footage of it to get in contact."

