A car belonging to a climber who went missing after planning to scale the UK's highest mountain has been found by police.

Harvey Christian, 42, is thought to have left Cambridgeshire and travelled to Ben Nevis where he hoped to reach the summit on Friday.

His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby on Glen Nevis - a road in the Fort William area.

Police said concern for his welfare was growing.

The climber is thought to have set off from the visitor centre, on the banks of the River Nevis, at around 10.30am on Friday.

Mr Christian is 6ft 2in tall with fair hair and a heavy build. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing but it was likely to be a grey jacket with a red trim.

The Lockaber Mountain Rescue team, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA rescue dogs and the coastguard helicopter have all been searching the area.

Sgt Brian Heriot, of Police Scotland, said: “We believe Harvey was planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday but he has not returned to his car and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We don’t know what he was wearing or what equipment he had with him. His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis visitor centre.“We are appealing to anyone who has been out walking or climbing in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.”

