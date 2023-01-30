Rescue teams searching for a missing climber on Ben Nevis have shared photographs of the rough conditions they are working in as concern grows for his welfare.

Harvey Christian, 42, is thought to have left Cambridgeshire and travelled to Scotland where he hoped to reach the summit of the UK's highest mountain on Friday.

His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has since been found parked in a layby on Glen Nevis - a road in the Fort William area.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team are among those searching for him in what they described as "interesting" conditions.

Posting on Facebook they said: "Very difficult conditions with high winds [and] driving heavy rain making searching incredibly hard."

The group was supporting Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team as well as Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA rescue dogs and the coastguard helicopter.

Water pours down the side of Ben Nevis where rescuers are searching for missing walker Harvey Christian. Credit: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team

Water can be seen cascading down the side of the snow-topped and foggy mountain that Mr Christian was planning to scale on Friday.

The climber is thought to have set off from the visitor centre, on the banks of the River Nevis, at around 10.30am on Friday.

Mr Christian is 6ft 2in tall with fair hair and a heavy build. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing but it was likely to be a grey jacket with a red trim.

Police have appealed for any hill walkers in the area since Friday to get in touch if they believe they have information that could help.

Rescue teams at the foot of Ben Nevis where climber Harvey Christian has been missing since Friday. Credit: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team

