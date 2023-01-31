A police detective caught with child sexual abuse material has been sacked.

Det Con James Jordan, who served with Cambridgeshire Police, admitted at an earlier hearing at St Albans Crown Court to five counts of making indecent images of children, the force said.

This included 63 images in category A – the most serious category.

Jordan, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, also admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office.

At a hearing on Monday, he was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct, and dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing, said: “DC Jordan’s actions have done irreparable damage to public confidence.

“His actions have undermined the very essence of policing’s core values in protecting the public, especially children and vulnerable people, and helping those in need.”

He said Jordan was “in custody within 24 hours of a concern being raised”.

“Accessing indecent images is not a victimless crime,” he added.

“The images depict the worst possible forms of child abuse and those who access them create a market for further images to be produced.

“We encourage anyone who suspects abuse to report it and they can have the confidence that we will act on it.”

Jordan is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on February 10.

