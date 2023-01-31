A four-year-old girl has died after reports of a dog attack, police have said.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a house in Milton Keynes shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

It was quickly confirmed that the child had died at the property, in Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city, said Thames Valley Police.

The dog has since been humanely destroyed, and police officers remain at the scene.

Officers said no one else was hurt in the attack, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

The girl's family are being supported by trained officers.

Supt Matt Bullivant said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.

“Clearly, we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point.

“However, in order to ensure public safety, a decision was made earlier this evening to destroy the dog involved, and this has been done humanely.

“I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues."

He said there was no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public.

“Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote incident 20230131-1546.

