A fire that destroyed a village hall in North Norfolk is being treated as arson.

Flames swept through Walsingham Village Hall yesterday afternoon.

Locals described the blaze as 'devastating' and said the hall was used by many community groups.

St Mary and All Saints Church posted pictures of the fire on Facebook, adding: "As a Church Family we have greatly appreciated the place that this Village Hall has played in the life of our community over many years. We pray for hope at this time."

The village of Walsingham attracts thousands of worshippers every year to its Roman Catholic shrine.

The Walsingham Catholic Shrine posted a picture of the wrecked building.

Smoke rising from the roof of the hall in Walsingham Credit: St Mary and All Saints Church

They said: "This is the sad reality of yesterday's fire which has destroyed most of the Village Hall in Walsingham. Thankfully nobody was inside at the time, and nobody was hurt.Please keep the Walsingham Community in your prayers at this difficult time."

Police said officers were called to Wells Road at around 4.40pm to help the fire service.

Fire crews at the blaze in Walsingham Credit: ITV Anglia

The road was closed shortly before 5pm to allow emergency services to attend to the incident. St Peters Road was also closed.

Norfolk Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Richard Dawson at Fakenham Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/7595/23.

