A second pond is being searched two miles from where a missing man's remains were found on New Year's Eve.

The first discovery was made at Oakwood Pond in Harlow at the end of 2022 and the body parts were identified as Phillip Lewis, a 59-year-old man known locally as Scottish Phil.

A second cordon has now been set up at Netteswell Pond, a 30-minute walk away. Police have confirmed the search is linked to the murder investigation.

Specialist teams arrived on Monday and an Essex Police spokesman said they were likely to remain there until the end of the week.

"Officers investigating the death of a man in Harlow are continuing search enquiries at Netteswell Pond in Harlow," the force said.

"This relates to an ongoing murder investigation following the death of 59-year-old Phillip Lewis from Harlow.

"A cordon remains in place and we ask the public to respect this whilst we carry out our enquiries."

Police drained Oakwood Pond in Harlow to search for evidence. Credit: Essex Police

The remains of Mr Lewis were found on New Year's Eve after a member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object in the water while walking his dog.

Police spent days draining the pond as part of their investigation.

Lee Clarke, 52 of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation and is due to appear in court on 8 March.

A second man, a 23-year-old from Harlow, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and since been released on bail.

A website has been set up as a way for the public to submit information that could help the investigation.

