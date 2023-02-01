A four year old girl who died in a dog attack was killed by the family pet, police have confirmed.

Investigating officers confirmed the news in a press conference, adding that the dog was destroyed by armed officers at the scene.

Work is continuing to establish the breed of the animal, said police.

The girl has been named locally as Alice Stones, who lived at a property in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes.

Officers were called to Broadlands just after 5pm on 31 January, following reports that a dog had attacked a child.

Shortly after they was confirmed that the girl died at the property.

Formal identification is yet to take place and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Tributes were laid at the house Credit: PA

Neighbours, speaking to ITV News Anglia who did not want to be named, said they heard two gunshots after a heavy police presence arrived on the scene. The neighbours also reported hearing a woman scream.

The incident has shocked the local community.

Rita Matthews, 36, who saw the girl on Tuesday while walking to school, described her as "lovely."

"I know the girl, I always pass her mum on my way to school. She's a lovely girl. It's so sad," she said.

Supt Marc Tarbit, local policing area commander for Milton Keynes, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died in this extremely tragic incident.

“Our police officers remain at the scene of this extremely tragic incident, which has shocked the whole city. If anyone wants to speak to our officers, please feel free to approach them with any questions or concerns that you may have."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.