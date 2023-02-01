A four-year-old girl killed in a dog attack in Milton Keynes has been named as Alice Stones.

The little girl has been described by neighbours as "lovely."

Floral tributes to the youngster have begun to pile up outside the house, with one of them reading: "Alice!! Fly high with the angels little one. The whole community will miss your smile. Our thoughts are with the whole family, especially her mum."

The attack happened at around 5pm last night, and neighbours reported hearing two gunshots and screams after police arrived on the scene.

Police told people in the area to remain inside as they dealt with the aftermath of what's been described as an "incredibly tragic incident."

Drone photographs show the aftermatch in the back garden Credit: PA

Neighbours, speaking to ITV News Anglia who did not want to be named, said they heard two gunshots after a heavy police presence arrived on the scene. The neighbours also reported hearing a woman scream.

The incident, which happened in the back garden has shocked the local community.

Rita Matthews, 36, who saw the girl yesterday while walking to school, described her as "lovely."

"I know the girl, I always pass her mum on my way to school. She's a lovely girl. It's so sad." she said.

A woman and child lay flowers outside the house Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The force said no one else was hurt in the attack, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Supt Matt Bullivant said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog."

“I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public."

“Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote incident 20230131-1546.