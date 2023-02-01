Neighbours have described hearing 'gunshots and screams' in the area where a four-year-old girl was killed by a dog.

The attack happened at around 5pm last night in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes.

Neighbours, speaking to ITV News Anglia who did not want to be named, said they heard two gunshots after a heavy police presence arrived on the scene. The neighbours also reported hearing a woman scream.

Police told people in the area - including those waiting outside the area's community fridge - to remain inside as they dealt with the aftermath of what has been described as an "incredibly tragic incident."

Rita Matthews, 36, who saw the girl yesterday while walking to school, described her as "lovely."

"I know the girl, I always pass her mum on my way to school. She's a lovely girl. It's so sad." she said.

"I saw her yesterday with her mum. I pray her mum will be ok after all this pain."

Rita Matthews saw the girl yesterday Credit: ITV Anglia

Chris Morley, Pastor at the nearby Grand Union Vineyard Church, said the community in Netherfield would be feeling the loss: "Our hearts go out to the family. This is a real tragedy."

"This is a little child who was part of the school, who played with other people's children in the community. The loss is going to be felt," he said.

A quiet space at the church will be open today, and tonight a vigil will be held in memory of the little girl.

Councillors said the incident has shocked the local community.

Donna Fuller, who represents the area in Milton Keynes said, "the overwhelming ripple of shock and sadness that has run through the community has been immense. It's not something you can imagine happening in the community."

Today a heavy police presence remains in the area, where flowers have been laid in tribute.

Police are believed to be making house-to-house enquiries, and earlier today a blue forensic tent was seen in the garden.

The force said the dog been humanely destroyed.

They said no one else was hurt in the attack, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Supt Matt Bullivant said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.