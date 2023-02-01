Police remain at the scene of an 'incredibly tragic' dog attack in which a four-year-old girl died.

The incident happened at a house in Milton Keynes just after 5pm on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

The girl died after being attacked by the dog in the back garden of the property in Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city.

Local residents were reportedly told to stay indoors as police arrived at the property.

The dog was then humanely destroyed, with officers remaining at the scene overnight.

Flowers have been laid outside the house, as the girl's family are being supported by trained police officers.

Dennis Murray, Assistant Chief Constable, tweeted: "Terribly news in Milton Keynes this evening, a four-year-old girl has been killed after a dog attack."Please respect the family privacy at this incredibly tragic time."

Forensic teams attended the property and were seen removing a police tent from the house's garden in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene of a fatal dog attack in Milton Keynes. Credit: Good Morning Britain

The force said no one else was hurt in the attack, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Supt Matt Bullivant said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog.

“Clearly, we are in the very early stages of an investigation, and it would be wrong and unhelpful to speculate as to the exact circumstances of this incident at this point.

“However, in order to ensure public safety, a decision was made earlier this evening to destroy the dog involved, and this has been done humanely.

“I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues."

The incident happened at Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city. Credit: Good Morning Britain

He said there was no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public.

“Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote incident 20230131-1546.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...