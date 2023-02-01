A mourner who repeatedly stabbed a man following an argument at a funeral has been jailed for six and a half years.

Nathan Bibby launched the attack on his victim outside a pub where the wake was being held in July last year.

The 36-year-old, of Common Road, Potton, in Bedfordshire, had left the venue earlier in the evening after rowing with a fellow mourner but returned shortly after armed with a knife.

He stabbed the man in the torso several times in front of witnesses before running away. The victim was taken to hospital with a punctured lung but has since made a full recovery.

Det Con Jade Heredia, of Bedfordshire Police, said it was only through "sheer luck" that his injuries were not more serious.

"This was an extremely violent attack that left the victim with serious injuries," she said.

“Bibby's actions show the callous disregard he had for his victim's life and it was only through sheer luck that it did not have more grave consequences."

Bibby pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article during a hearing at Luton Crown Court last month.

He was jailed for a total of six and a half year, including four months for breaching a suspended sentence order given for a previous assault on an emergency worker.

