Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a teenager killed at a beauty spot.

Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam in Cambridge, on 19 November.

James Heath, 45, and Helen Heath, 36, both of Queens Close in Harston, have been charged with two counts of assisting an offender, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They are both due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

Two teenage boys denied the murder in a court appearance earlier this year.

The 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London last year, entered pleas of not guilty to murder in an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court.

They are due to stand trial in May.

Police also confirmed that three boys - aged 14, 14 and 17 - who were previously arrested in connection with Jesse’s murder on 19 November have had their bail cancelled and there will be no further action.