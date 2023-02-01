A man wanted in connection with a drive-by gun murder in Essex has been arrested by police in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was held as he allegedly attempted to enter the North African country using a fake passport in September last year.

Oppong was named among the National Crime Agency's most wanted after Robert Powell, 50, died after being shot eight times outside a party near Harlow, Essex in 2020.

The NCA only revealed details of the arrest on Wednesday.

Oppong featured in an NCA most-wanted campaign to hunt 13 fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain and was made the subject of an Interpol red notice, which alerts police worldwide.

He was arrested after travelling from Spain to Morocco and is in custody while extradition proceedings are underway.

ANGLISteve Reynolds, the NCA’s regional manager for Spain, said: “Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

“Working with our colleagues at home and abroad, we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Mr Powell died in hospital the day after the shooting in Water Lane, Roydon.

Det Supt Stephen Jennings, who is leading the Essex Police investigation, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family.

“Our work continues and we won’t stop until Nana Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know