Police investigating the death of a four-year-old are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, as they try to establish exactly what happened.

The girl was killed in Milton Keynes, prompting shock from the local community in the area.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

A four-year-old girl was killed by a dog at a property in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

It is thought the incident happened in the back garden.

Police were seen removing a blue forensic tent from the property early on Wednesday.

Neighbours in the area have described her as being a "lovely" and "very happy child", though the girl has not yet been formally identified by police.

When were police called?

Officers with Thames Valley Police were called by paramedics who attended the scene shortly after 5pm on the Tuesday.

It was quickly confirmed that the child had died at the property, said officers.

The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back garden and a uniformed officer and marked police van at the front of the property.

Floral tributes to the youngster also began to pile up outside the house.

What happened to the dog?

Neighbours, speaking to ITV News Anglia, said they heard "two gunshots" and "screams" at around the time of the incident.

Police confirmed that the dog had been "humanely destroyed" at the property shortly after the attack.

What kind of dog was it?

Police have not yet confirmed the breed of dog, but further details are expected to be released in the course of the investigation.

What investigations are taking place?

Officers said no one else was hurt in the attack, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

They have appealed for calm on social media, and asked for the family's privacy to be respected.

They also confirmed the girl's family are being supported by trained officers.