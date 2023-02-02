Drone footage shows the back garden where a four-year-old girl was killed in a dog attack.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a house in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police quickly confirmed that the child had died at the property, in Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city.

Footage of the scene shows officers from the force taking pictures as part of their investigation, with evidence markers laid out across the grass of the end-of-terrace garden.

The pictures show a children's slide and a toy car stacked in the corner.

Drone footage shows the garden where children's toys are stored Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Wednesday, police were using the back gate to continue their investigations and set up a tent outside the back garden.

Pictures showed officers in forensic suits taking pictures and gathering evidence.

The house, which remains cordoned off by police, is an end of terrace in Broadlands, a street in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes.

The house is cordoned off by police Credit: ITV News Anglia

A heavy police presence remained there throughout Wednesday.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, neighbours who did not want to be named, said they heard two gunshots after a heavy police presence arrived on the scene.

The neighbours also reported hearing a woman scream.

Police are working out of a forensic tent near the back of the garden Credit: ITV Anglia

A forensic tent was removed from the garden earlier on Wednesday, with officers moving their attentions to a tent set up on a street to the rear of the garden.